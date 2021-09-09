Fort Worth ISD Issues Mask Mandate, Beginning Monday

The Fort Worth ISD will require all employees, students and visitors to wear a face mask while inside any district building, starting Monday, Sept. 13.

Mask will not be required at any outdoor events, and the decision to wear a mask at those events will be left up to the individual.

The mask mandate will be the same one that was followed during the 2020-2021 school year.

A press release released by the district says that the "Board of Education trustees approved the resolution at a special board meeting on August 26, but implementation was halted by a temporary restraining order and subsequently a temporary injunction filed by four parents and granted by Tarrant County District Judge John Chupp. Attorneys representing the District filed an appeal to Second Court of Appeals. As a result of this action, the temporary injunction is paused and not enforceable against the District until further notice."

"Additionally, the Fort Worth ISD was granted a temporary injunction in Travis County that prohibits the governor from enforcing Executive Order GA-38, which prohibits governmental entities from mandating masks, against the District. The governor did not seek any injunction against the District in that lawsuit. Accordingly, at this time there are no court orders or executive orders that are prohibiting the District from implementing a mask requirement."

"The directive – which begins Monday, September 13 – requires all staff, parents, students, and visitors to wear protective facemasks at all Fort Worth ISD indoor facilities, absent a medical exemption."