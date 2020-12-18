Fort Worth

Fort Worth Fire Department Mourning Loss of Captain After COVID-19 Battle

A Captain with the Fort Worth Fire Department has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

The department said Captain Randy Robinson passed away on Thursday.

Captain Robinson had worked with the Fort Worth Fire Department for 39 years. He leaves behind a daughter and son as well as multiple family members, friends, and coworkers.

"Randy spent nearly four decades with the Fort Worth Fire Department. He was a mentor and a leader," said Fort Worth Fire Chief, Jim Davis. "His loss will be felt across the Department for some time. We are truly grateful for his service to not only this Department but to the City of Fort Worth. Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time."

Details of funeral arraignments are expected to be released at a later time.

