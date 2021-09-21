Former Mavs Player Cedric Ceballos Heads Home After Being Hospitalized for COVID-19

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos, who spent three years in the late 1990s with the Mavericks, says he's home after a long battle with COVID-19.

The former Mav posted on social media Tuesday that after 20 days in the hospital he was home finishing his recovery.

"Hello everyone, after 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers, I AM HOME," Ceballos wrote. "I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help. The doctors and nurses did a great job especially in my darkest days, when I needed that extra push."

After thanking doctors, Ceballos also said his will to fight and live helped him beat the virus.

Earlier this month Ceballos posted a photo of himself in the ICU wearing an oxygen mask on his face. Ceballos asked for prayers in his fight against the virus.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but (sic),'' he wrote. "I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done … anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done. Thx.'

It was unclear where Ceballos was hospitalized, or if he was vaccinated against COVID.

On Tuesday, Ceballos said in his post that, "There are two things that get you through something like this whether you were vaccinated or not. 1, your will to fight and want to live and 2, your health care, because you are treated way different if you are covered, than not."