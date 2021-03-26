First Saint John Cathedral to Host Their 2nd Vaccination Clinic

First Saint John Cathedral has partnered up with Albertsons Pharmacy to host a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31.

Those 18 and older can get vaccinated on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the church located in Southeast Fort Worth on 2401 East Berry Street.

The clinic will be appointment only. Anyone looking to register for one can go to the Albertson website or can show up to the vaccination site and register in person.

Many churches are starting to utilize their buildings to turn them into vaccination clinics to help their communities get vaccinated faster.