The city of DeSoto is setting up a mobile testing site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out, on Tuesday.

The site will be at Meadowcreek Park at 1400 S. Uhl Road.

The mobile site is teaming up with the U.S. National Guard to prove 200 COVID-19 tests.

To be tested, you must register first. To sign up, go to the DeSoto city website and choose a preferred time.