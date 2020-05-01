Denton County Reports Additional COVID-19 Death

Denton County Public Health reported on Friday, May 1, a Denton county resident died as a result of COVID-19.

The additional death brings the total deaths due to COVID-19 to 22 in Denton county. The woman was in her 60s and was a resident at Denton Rehabilitation Center.

"As we report the loss of a twenty-second life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

"We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many."

DCPH is also announcing 22 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.