Denton County

Denton County Reports Additional COVID-19 Death

Denton County courthouse memorial - Zack Rawlings
NBC 5 News

Denton County Public Health reported on Friday, May 1, a Denton county resident died as a result of COVID-19.

The additional death brings the total deaths due to COVID-19 to 22 in Denton county. The woman was in her 60s and was a resident at Denton Rehabilitation Center.

"As we report the loss of a twenty-second life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Relaxed Texas Coronavirus Restrictions Only Voluntary

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Emergency Tents Go Up at North Texas Federal Prison Home of the State’s Worst Virus Outbreak

"We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

DCPH is also announcing 22 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

This article tagged under:

Denton Countycoronavirus pandemicDeath
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us