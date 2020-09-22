Denton County Reports 95 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, DSHS Adds 49 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 95 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Tuesday and three new deaths as the state added another 49 cases to Collin County's total along with one new death.

Of the latest 95 cases in Denton County, 64 are active while the remaining 31 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county reported two more deaths Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 109 COVID-19 related deaths. The latest victims include:

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Mayberry Gardens in Denton

A male in his 50s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

"Let’s join together with thoughts and prayers for these two community members who’ve passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for your continued commitment to staying Denton County strong by wearing masks, physically distancing, and following other public health recommendations. Together, we can continue to fight COVID-19 in our county.”

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,702 with 10,085 estimated recoveries and 1,508 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Sept. 25. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 North Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 13,060.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 12,115 estimated recoveries through Tuesday and 138 deaths attributed to the virus since March.