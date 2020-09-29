Denton County Reports 90 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, DSHS Adds 55 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 90 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Tuesday as the state added another 55 cases to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 90 cases in Denton County, 70 are active while the remaining 20 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March and has not reported a new death since Sept. 22.

The countywide total for cases stands at 12,148 with 10,460 estimated recoveries and 1,579 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Oct. 2. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County and who have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 55 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 13,825.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 12,823 estimated recoveries through Tuesday and 146 deaths attributed to the virus since March.