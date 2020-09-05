Denton County Reports 74 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday; DSHS Adds 121 to Collin County

Officials in Denton County on Saturday reported 74 new cases of COVID-19, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 121 to the total in Collin County.

Of the 74 cases reported in Denton County, 53 are active with the others coming from the DSHS reporting backlog.

Denton County Public Health also reported 98 new recoveries from COVID-19. The county has totaled 10,588 cases of the coronavirus, 8,752 recoveries and 101 deaths. The county has not added a COVID-19-related death since Tuesday.

The numbers reported Saturday lowered Denton County's seven-day average to 85 new cases per day, down from 128 one week ago. The 14-day average dropped to 107, down from 121 one week ago.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 121 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday, bringing the county's total to 11,424.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 10,704 estimated recoveries through Friday and 117 deaths attributed to the virus since March.