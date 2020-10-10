Denton County Reports 58 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, DSHS Adds 145 Cases, 2 Deaths to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 58 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Saturday as the state added another 145 cases and two fatalities to Collin County's total.

Of the 58 cases reported Saturday in Denton County, 40 are active, according to county health officials. The county has reported 113 COVID-19-related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 14,196 with 12,148 estimated recoveries and 1,935 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church at 1641 W Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. To pre-register, call DCPH at 940-349-2585.

For more information visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 145 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday, bringing the county's total to 16,151.

The state also reported two additional deaths in Collin County, bringing the total to 164.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,289 estimated recoveries through Saturday.