Denton County Reports 276 COVID-19 Cases Monday; State Adds 148 Cases in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported another 276 COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths to report since Oct. 31. In Collin County, the state health department added 148 more cases of the virus.

Of the latest 276 cases being reported in Denton County, 186 are active while the remaining 90 cases have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 18,390 with 14,828 estimated recoveries and 3,424 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County Public Health is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Nov. 13 at the North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 148 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Monday bringing the county's total number of cases to 20,313.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 18,504 estimated recoveries through Monday and 200 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.