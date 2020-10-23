Denton County Reports 207 COVID-19 Cases Friday, State Adds 195 Cases in Collin County, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported another 207 COVID-19 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Friday while the state health department adds 195 in Collin County along with another death.

Of the latest 207 cases in Denton County, 159 are active while the remaining 48 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 15,929 with 13,135 estimated recoveries and 2,676 estimated active cases.

Denton County reported no new deaths Friday, so the total holds at 118 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Hawaiian Falls at 4400 Paige Road in The Colony. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not release any new information about cases, deaths or recoveries for Collin County on Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 195 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday bringing the county's total number of cases to 17,443.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 16,568 estimated recoveries through Friday and 175 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.