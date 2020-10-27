Denton County Reports 164 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Tuesday; State Adds 115 Cases, 2 Deaths in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported another 164 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and five more deaths, while the state health department added 115 cases and two deaths in Collin County.

Of the latest 164 cases in Denton County, 120 are active while the remaining 44 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 16,437 with 13,507 estimated recoveries and 2,807 estimated active cases.

The five deaths reported Tuesday included two women over 80 and one in her 70s who were all residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco, according to Denton County Public Health.

The other fatalities were a man in his 70s who was a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center and another man in his 70s who lived in unincorporated Denton County.

Denton County had not reported five or more COVID-19-related deaths in a single day since Aug. 25.

"As we report the deaths of five Denton County residents today, we ask everyone to please keep their families in your prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a written statement. "With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported recently and the tragic news of today, we ask everyone to please continue following all public health safety protocols."

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street, in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 115 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 17,883.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 16,914 estimated recoveries through Monday and 177 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the two most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.