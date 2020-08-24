Denton County Reports 140 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday

Officials in Denton County reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 Monday to raise the county's seven-day average to 115 -- the highest it's been since Aug. 3.

Denton County Public Health did not report coronavirus data Sunday and did not add any fatalities Monday. The county has reported 9,235 cases, 93 COVID-19-related deaths and 6,792 recoveries from the virus since the pandemic began in March.

The Denton County 14-day average rose slightly, to 106 new cases per day. The 14-day average has held between 97 and 109 each day since Aug. 5.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Collin County Health Care Services did not report new COVID-19 data on Monday.