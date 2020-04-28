coronavirus

Denton County Reports 13 New Cases of COVID-19, Announces 1st Drive-Thru Testing Site

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Health officials in Denton County reported 13 new cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 738.

Denton County Public Health also announced Tuesday its first drive-thru testing site, which will open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Many community members have received testing for COVID-19 at their primary care providers or urgent care centers," Director of Denton County Publlic Health Dr. Matt Richardson said. "However, testing supplies have been limited and sometimes inaccessible. We are thankful for new partnerships that allow us to provide expanded drive-thru testing for community members who are ill and unable to locate testing."

Denton County Public Health said it will prioritize residents who have experienced symptoms of the new coronavirus within the last seven days. People who want to get tested must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. Click here for more information.

Of the 13 new cases reported Tuesday, seven are in Denton and two are in Frisco. There is one new case each in Carrollton, Frisco, Little Elm and an unincorporated part of Denton County.

