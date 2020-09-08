Denton County Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday; DSHS Adds 98 to Collin County

Officials in Denton County on Tuesday reported 127 new cases of COVID-19, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 98 to the total in Collin County.

Denton County also reported four new deaths on Tuesday including A male in his 70s who lived in unincorporated Denton County, a female over 80 from Denton, a female in her 50s from Dallas and a female over 80 from Carrollton.

Denton County Public Health also reported 103 new recoveries from COVID-19. The county has totaled 10,766 cases of the coronavirus, 9,001 recoveries and 105 deaths.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 98 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 11,632.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 10,836 estimated recoveries through Tuesday and 118 deaths attributed to the virus since March.