Denton County Reports 125 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, DSHS Adds 102 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 125 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Tuesday as the state added another 102 cases to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 125 cases in Denton County, 99 are active while the remaining 26 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county added three more deaths on Tuesday, including a woman over 80 from Denton, a woman in her 70s from unincorporated Denton County and a man over 80 from Denton.

“As we report three deaths due to COVID-19 today, we ask that you keep the friends and families of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We ask for your continued commitment to staying Denton County strong by wearing masks, physically distancing, and practicing hand hygiene. Together, we can continue to combat COVID-19 in our county.”

The county has reported 116 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 14,472 with 12,296 estimated recoveries and 2,060 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Oct. 16 at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St in Denton. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. To preregister, call DCPH at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 102 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 16,384.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,558 estimated recoveries through Tuesday and 166 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.