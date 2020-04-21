Denton County Confirms 18th COVID-19 Death, Adds 21 More Cases

A Lewisville man in his 60s is the latest death in Denton County attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The county also confirms the addition of 21 more positive cases of the virus.

The man, according to county health officials, was previously hospitalized for the infection after contacting it locally. No further information about the man or his condition will be released.

“As we report the loss of an eighteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

The man was the 18th COVID-19 related death confirmed by the county. Denton County Public Health also reported Tuesday an additional 21 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases to 619.

DCPH also announced an additional nine people have recovered from the virus, bringing the countywide total number of recoveries to 258.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.