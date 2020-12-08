Denton County Adds 560 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; 6 ICU Beds Remaining

Denton County Public Health reports 560 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional three deaths Tuesday, with just six ICU beds remaining in the county -- an increase of one from Monday.

Of the 560 new cases reported Tuesday, DCPH said 394 were active, while the other 166 have already cleared recovery protocol.

The victims of the virus reported Tuesday included a woman in her 70s who lived at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation in Pilot Point, a man over 80 wo lived at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin and a Lewisville man in his 50s.

"As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to escalate across our county, it is incumbent upon each of us to do our part in reducing community spread," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. "The increased numbers impact our health care system, which in turn could affect the availability of care for all. We ask that you keep the families of these three individuals in your thoughts and prayers."

The countywide total for cases stands at 27,181 with 19,692 estimated recoveries and 7,328 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% occupied Tuesday, an increase of 3% compared to Monday. DCPH said there are 219 available beds, only six of which are in ICUs.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: