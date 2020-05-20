Denton County Adds 45 COVID-19 Cases, 21 Recoveries

Denton County Public Health reported an additional 45 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 21 new recoveries.

The new cases were reported in Carrollton, The Colony, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm and unincorporated Denton county.

Denton County has had a total of 1,161 confirmed cases, 28 deaths and 592 recoveries.

The health department will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday at the Trophy Club Town Hall, 1 Trophy Wood Drive. The testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People must pre-register for testing by calling 940-349-2585. To be eligible for testing, people must have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been symptomatic within the past 7 days. Essential employees are eligible for free testing.