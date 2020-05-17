Denton County Adds 18 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Denton County reported Sunday 18 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more recoveries from the coronavirus.

In total, Denton County Public Health has reported 1,069 cases of COVID-19, 557 recoveries and 28 deaths.

Of the 18 new cases, there are four each in Denton and Lewisville, three in unincorporated parts of the county and two in Carrollton. There is one new case each in Argyle, The Colony, Copper Canyon, Frisco and Highland Village, according to Denton County Public Health.

Denton County last reported a fatality when it reported three coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

"(It is) extremely important, as businesses reopen and we begin to venture out more often, that we take every precaution possible to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and others whose paths we cross as safe as possible," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Thursday.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.