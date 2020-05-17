Denton County

Denton County Adds 18 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

The county has reported 1,069 cases of the coronavirus, 557 recoveries and 28 deaths

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Health officials in Denton County reported Sunday 18 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more recoveries from the coronavirus.

In total, Denton County Public Health has reported 1,069 cases of COVID-19, 557 recoveries and 28 deaths.

Of the 18 new cases, there are four each in Denton and Lewisville, three in unincorporated parts of the county and two in Carrollton. There is one new case each in Argyle, The Colony, Copper Canyon, Frisco and Highland Village, according to Denton County Public Health.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 58 mins ago

6 Deaths, 205 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Dallas County

Grand Prairie 1 hour ago

Nonprofit, Churches and Businesses Partner to Feed Thousands in Grand Prairie

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Denton County last reported a fatality when it reported three coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

"(It is) extremely important, as businesses reopen and we begin to venture out more often, that we take every precaution possible to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and others whose paths we cross as safe as possible," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Thursday.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

This article tagged under:

Denton Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us