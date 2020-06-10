Denton, Collin Counties Report 58 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 1 Death

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 58 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with one new death.

The Denton County Health Department Monday confirmed 40 new cases with one new death.

The death reported Wednesday was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Dallas.

“As we announce the third COVID-19 death in three days, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s friends and family,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Utilizing masks, physically distancing, and washing your hands are still highly recommended to protect our community members and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The county has 1,599 total infections of COVID-19 with 796 recoveries and 767 active cases.

There have been 36 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Denton County since March.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Friday, June 12. The testing center will be held at Creekview High School at 3201 Old Denton Road from 8 a.m. until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting new cases, monitoring and tracing in Collin County. On Wednesday they reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, brining the county total number of cases to 1,546 with 1,076 recoveries and 433 active infections.

The county reported no deaths Wednesday; there have now been 37 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County since March.

The DSHS does not report cases at the city level, so city-specific data for cities in Collin County is no longer available after June 1.