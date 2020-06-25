Denton, Collin Counties Report 114 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 1 Death

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 114 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with the death of a McKinney man.

Collin County Public Health reported the death of a 51-year-old McKinney man who had underlying health conditions and died Tuesday at a McKinney hospital. The death is the 40th in the county since March and the second this week.

CCPH also confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of infections to 2,486. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 66 new cases per day.

They also announced the recovery of 15 more people, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,384. There are estimated to be 1,062 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 77 new cases of the virus Thursday with 10 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The county has recorded 39 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 2,494 with 1,097 recoveries. An estimated 1,360 known people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

“Prevention is our most effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. It’s time for all of us to protect our seniors and those with chronic conditions,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH last week. “While the message has not changed, it remains important: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and stay home if you feel sick.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Friday, June 26. The testing center will be held at Lewisville High School at 1098 W. Main Street from 8 a.m. until noon and on Tuesday, June 30 at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

