Dallas Mayor, Healthcare Access Czar to Deliver COVID-19 Update This Afternoon

News conference expected to begin at about 4 p.m., following the meeting of the City Council

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and the city's new Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city's COVID-19 response efforts.

The news conference will begin at about 4 p.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this article.

The start time is dependent upon the end of the meeting of the City Council and may be delayed.

Johnson announced Baggett's appointment last week, tasking him with a number of jobs including how to make sure the citizens of Dallas have access to testing and contact tracing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson pointed to Baggett's experience as a physician and healthcare executive with Tenet Healthcare, along with his masters of public health and epidemiology, as tools that will help him figure out strategies for testing and contact tracing in the city.

