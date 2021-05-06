Dallas Love Field to Become a COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Site for Travelers, Employees

The City of Dallas Department of Aviation and MCI Diagnostic Center have partnered up to make Dallas Love Field a COVID-19 testing and vaccine site.

This pop-up site's primary goal is to allow passengers to be able to get a COVID-19 test for destinations that require a negative COVID-19 test.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vaccine distribution will be limited and will only be for airport employees in its beginning stages. The pop-up site is in DAL's ticketing wing, across from the Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines ticket counters. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Any customers who want to get a COVID-19 test at Dallas Love Field must register ahead of time with MCI Diagnostic center at http://mcicovid.com. Walk-up participants will not be accepted for the PCR rapid test.

While no direct destinations from Dallas Love Field require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, certain connecting destinations, such as Hawaii and Mexico, do require a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantine orders.

It's highly encouraged travelers confirm their destination's current health orders prior to travel.