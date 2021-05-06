Dallas Love Field to Become a COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Site for Travelers, Employees

The City of Dallas Department of Aviation and MCI Diagnostic Center have partnered up to make Dallas Love Field a COVID-19 testing and vaccine site.
This pop-up site's primary goal is to allow passengers to be able to get a COVID-19 test for destinations that require a negative COVID-19 test.
Vaccine distribution will be limited and will only be for airport employees in its beginning stages. The pop-up site is in DAL's ticketing wing, across from the Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines ticket counters. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Any customers who want to get a COVID-19 test at Dallas Love Field must register ahead of time with MCI Diagnostic center at http://mcicovid.com. Walk-up participants will not be accepted for the PCR rapid test.
While no direct destinations from Dallas Love Field require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, certain connecting destinations, such as Hawaii and Mexico, do require a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantine orders.
It's highly encouraged travelers confirm their destination's current health orders prior to travel.