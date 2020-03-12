coronavirus

Live: Dallas ISD Trustees Hold Emergency Meeting for Coronavirus Preps

Dallas ISD trustees are assembling Thursday for an emergency meeting to address growing concerns over the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus preparations and the district's upcoming spring break holiday are expected to be discussed at the 11:30 a.m. meeting. It will be streamed live at the top of this article.

Dallas ISD's spring break holiday runs between March 16-20.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students or staff within the district as of this writing.

Dallas County health officials have so far announced three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 this week.

