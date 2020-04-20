Dallas County to ‘Scrap and Claw’ for More Testing as 84 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Monday

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says they are continuing to fight for more COVID-19 testing in the county as 84 more positive cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus are confirmed Monday.

The latest additions of COVID-19 bring the total case count in Dallas County to 2,512.

For the second straight day, the county did not record any new deaths associated with the virus. That total remains at 60.

The county said they are not reporting recoveries of the infection because it is not a surveillance variable that is being used nationally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or by state health departments.

“In looking at Monday’s numbers, remember a few private labs are closed on Sunday. We continue to scrap and claw for more testing and you must continue to exercise good personal responsibility decisions, limit essential business trips and wear a cloth covering when you go to essential businesses. Like cooking and golf, if you rush it you ruin it. So please keep following Safer at Home and making smart decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, over a third (38%) have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.