Dallas County Reports 6,144 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths for Three-Day Span

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 6,144 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 coronavirus-related deaths — data reported from Thursday, Friday and Saturday because of the Christmas holiday.

The additional deaths reported included the following:

A Grand Prairie man in his 40’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 40’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50’s who died in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who died in a long-term care facility in Irving, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. She was hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County has reported 1,565 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 5,480 were confirmed and 664 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 166,758 confirmed cases and 20,122 probable cases, or those confirmed by antigen tests.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 50 was 1,722 — a rate of 65.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 150,532 recoveries for Dallas County as of Sunday, Dec. 27.