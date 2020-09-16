Dallas County Reports 311 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 6 More Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting six deaths and 311 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Of the 311 new cases, 86 came from the Texas DSHS backlog with one coming from July, 12 from August and 73 from earlier this month. The remaining 225 cases are new Wednesday.

The new deaths reported by the county Wednesday included the following:

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite. She died at the facility and did not have underlying health conditions.

"Today we have 298 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 older cases from our state’s electronic laboratory reporting system. Additionally, we are reporting six deaths. For the CDC week ending September 5, 2020, we saw a decrease in total school-aged children with confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as a decrease in the daily average of new confirmed and probable cases. Our daily average of deaths was also down significantly and our positivity rate remained the same as the week before. Masking and social distancing are working and are the best way to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19. Please wear your mask and keep a six-foot distance. Also please continue to wash your hands frequently, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid indoor activities where people are not masked at all times ” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The judge also noted a provisional total of 136 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in school-aged children (ages 5-17) during CDC Week 36, a decline from the previous week.

The county has now accumulated 76,149 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With 67,568 estimated recoveries being reported by the state through Tuesday, there are roughly 7,596 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 985 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.