Dallas County Reports 222nd COVID-19 Death, 202 New Cases Thursday

Dallas County is reporting another uptick in new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with the county's 222nd death.

The latest death is that of a Dallas man in his 80s with underlying health conditions who was a resident of a long-term care facility. The man died while being hospitalized for the virus.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.

The Dallas County Health Department said Tuesday they were also reporting 202 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total number of cases to 9,587. While the number is slightly higher than the one reported by the county in recent days, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it's too early to draw any conclusions from the increase.

“Today’s numbers continue a trend of what we’ve been seeing. There’s a slight uptick today in the number of positive cases but that’s only one day and too small of an uptick to start any sort of a trend," said Jenkins. "We must continue to practice good decision making and the best way to do that is to go to DallasCountyCOVID.org and download the color-coded chart prepared by local health experts as to what activities are safe to perform and how best to perform them."

"Essentially, their advice is to avoid crowds, maintain 6-foot distancing when out, wear your cloth face covering, not only to protect yourself but as an exercise of the quintessential American value of kindness and respect to others who also find themselves out at the same places you are, and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve. Remember, 'Stay Home, Save Lives,'" said Jenkins.



DCHHS said Monday of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.