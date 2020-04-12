Dallas County Records 4 Additional Deaths, 79 New Cases of COVID-19

Dallas County on Sunday confirmed four deaths and 79 additional cases of COVID-19.

The new numbers bring the total deaths in the county to 31 and the total number of cases to 1,723.

Three of the four people who died had been residents of long-term care facilities. One was a woman in her 60s from a Garland facility, another was a man in his 90s from a Richardson facility, and the third was a man in his 80s from a Dallas facility.

The fourth person was a Dallas man in his 60s, officials say.

All had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in area hospitals.

“Our hearts go out to all who are suffering during this Passover, Easter and as many look forward to Ramadan," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "This year, these holidays are experienced differently but that doesn’t mean they need be less special. All suffering has a beginning, a middle and an end. Don’t get overwhelmed by the middle."

Also Sunday, the city of Dallas released its daily report of hospital bed capacity and ventilator numbers. The numbers were reported by 24 hospitals and represent a point-in-time snapshot. Hospitals may be able to expand the bed capacity if necessary, the city said.

Of the 5,354 beds reported, 2,855 are occupied. Of the 783 ICU beds, 467 were occupied. And of the total 863 ventilators, 281 are in use.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

