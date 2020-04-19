Dallas County Records 1st Day Without a Coronavirus-Related Death in Nearly 2 Weeks

Health officials in Dallas County Sunday reported 104 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,428.

The county did not report a new coronavirus-related death for the first time since April 6.

Sunday's numbers come on the heels of Dallas County's deadliest week in the fight against COVID-19, after 33 deaths were reported from April 12-18.

Of the 60 deaths Dallas County has reported, 38% have been associated with long-term care facilities, health officials said.

"Elected leaders must be led by science in carefully modifying orders to help the economy without hurting #publichealth. We can't rush it and ruin the gains you've achieved through the sacrifices you have made," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "For your part, please limit those unnecessary trips, wear a face covering at essential businesses and keep making good personal responsibility decisions."

Among Dallas County cases that have required a patient to be hospitalized, the majority have been in people over 60 years old or with an underlying health condition, officials said. Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about 33% of those hospitalized due to the new coronavirus.

