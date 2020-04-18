Dallas County Reports Deadliest Week Yet in Fight Against COVID-19

Dallas County on Saturday reported five additional deaths and 134 more positive cases of the new coronavirus.

“Today’s five deaths bring our weekly fatalities to 33, which is the deadliest week so far and 55% of all COVID19 deaths in Dallas County," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "Today’s number of new cases is the most we have ever reported."

The five additional deaths include a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, a University Park woman in her 90s and three residents of long-term care facilities -- two men and a woman, all in their 70s.

All the residents had been hospitalized.

The new cases bring the county's total 2,324 cases and 60 deaths.

"This is why we must limit unnecessary trips, wear a cloth covering at essential business and continue making good personal responsibility decisions," Jenkins said.

A new order that went into effect at midnight Saturday requires, "to the greatest extent possible," that people older than 2 wear some form of face covering over their nose and mouth when going to an essential business or using public transportation.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

