Dallas County Judge Issues Cease & Desist Order to Hobby Lobby

On Thursday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced he will soon issue a Cease & Desist order to the Hobby Lobby Corporation.

“Someone who is not a hero and who I want to call out specifically, and I’ll be calling out others like this… is the corporation Hobby Lobby,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins told reporters that he was recently informed that many of the Hobby Lobby stores in Dallas County remain open, despite not being an essential business.

“If you work at Hobby Lobby and you work in management, go ahead and lock up and leave as soon as possible,” said Jenkins.

NBC 5 called a Hobby Lobby store in north Dallas Thursday on Preston after seeing reports around the country saying their stores were defying orders.

Employee said yes — they were open & had been provided a letter by corporate saying they were “essential” because they sold fabric & office supplies.

“It's a slap in the face to businesses that are following this order that a few outliers are putting our community in danger,” said Jenkins.

“I would suggest to our public that there are plenty of places to buy yarn or art supplies that are fully in compliance with our order,” added Jenkins.

Do you know of any smoke shop,craft store or other non essential business (not covered by @CISAgov ) ignoring my #SaferAtHome order and putting profits over public health in your area? Report on https://t.co/uERysAqFAr so we can shut them down ASAP. #FlattenTheCurve — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 2, 2020

Jenkins mentioned the county website, www.Dallas CountyCovid.org, where you can report any businesses that remain open that you think are not classified as an essential business.