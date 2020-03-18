Dallas County Announces Stronger Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Spread

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins along with Dr. Philip Huang announced changes to the order concerning social gatherings and other directives for Dallas County on Wednesday.

One major change was to define community and recreational gatherings within the county, and the limitations that apply to both.

Community gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people. Recreational gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people. For clarity, social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, backyard barbecues, social events, sporting events, and other gatherings.

The judge also said this order suspends delivery hour restrictions. This means truck deliveries for groceries and medical supplies are allowed to run at any hour to keep stored stocked.

Judge Jenkins also advised the Dallas County Justice of the Peace to suspend eviction hearings and writs of possession for at least the next 60 days to prevent renters from being displaced.

“We can ill afford to have people couch surfing or homeless at a time like this.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.