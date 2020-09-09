Dallas County Adds 376 COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths

Health officials in Dallas County reported 376 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the countywide total to 74,476.

Of the 376 cases, 168 came from the Texas Department of State Health Services' electronic laboratory reporting system, health officials said.

110 of the 168 cases from DSHS were of samples collected in July and August.

Dallas County Health and Human Services also reported nine coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

The deaths include a woman in her 40’s from Mesquite, a man in his 50's from Dallas, two men and one woman in their 60's all from Dallas, a man and a woman in their 70's from Dallas, a man in his 70's from Mesquite and a man in his 80's from Richardson. All but one had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county has now accumulated 74,476 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With an estimated 64,876 recoveries being reported by the state through Wednesday.

There have been 957 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.