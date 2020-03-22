Dallas Central Market Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A person who works at the Central Market on Lovers Lane at Greenville Avenue in Dallas has tested positive for COVID-19, the company says.

The employee, who does not work in a "customer facing or food handling" position, has not been in the store since Wednesday and is in self-quarantine at home, according to Central Market's parent company H-E-B.

Both before and after the employee's positive test, the store was sanitized thoroughly multiple times, the company said.

"At H-E-B, we are here for all Texans, including our partners, our customers and our community. We’re supporting the affected partner and their family and wish them a speedy recovery,” H-E-B President Craig Boyan said. "As we continue to navigate the spread of the coronavirus, we will do so as one H-E-B family. As always, our top priority is keeping our Partners safe and healthy, so they can continue to serve our customers and communities during this time of need."

H-E-B said each store has dedicated employees trained to ensure proper sanitation and social distancing measures are taken.

For more information about H-E-B's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.