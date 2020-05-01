Dallas

COVID-19 May Force DART to Delay Downtown Subway by 15 Years

By Ken Kalthoff

NBCDFW.com
NBCDFW.com

Dallas Area Rapid Transit may delay the proposed downtown rail subway transit line 15 years beyond the current 2025 completion schedule because of severe financial problems related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Completion of the Silver Line from Plano to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport could also be in play.

DART sales tax revenue is projected to be down $157 million in the current budget year with an additional $24 million decline in fares.

The transit agency is working to preserve jobs and service, but it warns that cuts may be necessary in the future.

A DART committee presented this grave financial numbers this week. The whole board will take action in the near future.

