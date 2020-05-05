Compounding Pharmacy Helps Fill Gaps in Drug Shortages

Pharmacists are among the warriors on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, stepping up to provide much-needed services in their communities.

Jim Hrncir, a pharmacist at Los Colinas Pharmacy, described a compounding pharmacists’ role in the global pandemic as they work to fill the gap to produce drugs that are in short supply at commercial outlets so patients can get their medicine.

Compounding pharmacists are also supplying pharmaceutical-grade, alcohol-based hand sanitizer free to police, firefighters and other emergency responders.

Hrncir has donated approximately 3 gallons of sanitizer to the Irving fire and police departments.