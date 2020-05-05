Irving

Compounding Pharmacy Helps Fill Gaps in Drug Shortages

Las Colinas Pharmacy makes hard-to-find medication and sanitizer for local community

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Pharmacists are among the warriors on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, stepping up to provide much-needed services in their communities.

Jim Hrncir, a pharmacist at Los Colinas Pharmacy, described a compounding pharmacists’ role in the global pandemic as they work to fill the gap to produce drugs that are in short supply at commercial outlets so patients can get their medicine.

Compounding pharmacists are also supplying pharmaceutical-grade, alcohol-based hand sanitizer free to police, firefighters and other emergency responders.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Fort Worth 7 mins ago

Voices of JPS: Hospital Workers Share Feelings in YouTube Videos

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Baylor Scott & White Research Chief Discusses Local COVID-19 Trials

Hrncir has donated approximately 3 gallons of sanitizer to the Irving fire and police departments.

This article tagged under:

Irvingcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us