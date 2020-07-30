Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 264 New Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Thursday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 264 new COVID-19 cases and one more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported one death Thursday, a 63-year-old man from Princeton.

CCHCS reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 6,253.

There are 4,741 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 1,430 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 188 new cases of the virus Thursday.

The county has recorded 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 6,681 with 3,588 estimated recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.