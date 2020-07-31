Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 222 New Cases of COVID-19, 2 Deaths Friday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 222 new COVID-19 cases and two more coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported one death Friday, a 71-year-old man from Plano.

CCHCS reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 6,353.

There are 4,788 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 1,482 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 122new cases of the virus Friday along with one death.

The death was a man in his 70s who was a resident of Avalon Memory Care in Carrollton.

“We ask you to keep this individual’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as we announce his death due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.“Please utilize masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

The county has recorded 54 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 6,803 with 3,670 estimated recoveries and 3,079 active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd from 8 a.m to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.