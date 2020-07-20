Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 212 New Cases of COVID-19, 4 Deaths Monday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined four coronavirus-related deaths and 212 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Two Lewisville men in their 80s and a Frisco man in his 40s died after contracting COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health

“Today’s report of three deaths from COVID-19 is tragic. We sincerely ask you to please keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance to take every precaution possible to keep you and your families safe – wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

Denton County Public Health reported 130 new cases of the virus Monday with 111 new recoveries.

The county is averaging 134 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 45 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 5,098 with 2,847 recoveries. An estimated 2,206 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County Health Care Services on Monday reported the death of an 88-year-old McKinney man who had tested positive for COVID-19. The man died at an area hospital and had an underlying health condition.

Since March, Collin County has reported 65 deaths related to the virus.

In Collin County, officials confirmed 82 new infections of the novel coronavirus, bringing their total number of cases to 5,456. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 115 new cases per day, up from 77 per day a month ago.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also announced the recovery of 79 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 4,473. There are estimated to be 918 known cases remaining in the county.