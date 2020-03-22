Collin County Reports 7 New Cases of COVID-19, Including a 7-Year-Old Girl

Public health officials in Collin County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county's total to 38.

Three of the new cases are in McKinney, while there are two each in Allen and Plano, officials said.

The McKinney cases are in a 56-year-old woman with no reported travel history or underlying health conditions and two 47-year-old McKinney men who each traveled domestically recently and have no underlying health conditions, officials said. All three are self-isolating at home.

The Allen cases are in a 7-year-old girl, who recently traveled within the United States and has no underlying health conditions, and a 51-year-old man, who came in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Both are isolating at home, officials said.

The Plano cases are in a 45-year-old man with no reported travel history and a 50-year-old woman, who had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, officials said. Both are isolating at home.

Eight people who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Collin County have recovered, including one reported on Sunday.

Collin County, which recorded four new cases Saturday, has reported one death in association with COVID-19.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

