9 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

Health officials in Collin County reported nine new cases of coronavirus Friday night.

The nine new cases brings Collin County's total number of confirmed cases to 27.

Three of the cases are from Plano, two from McKinney, and one each from Dallas, Frisco, Richardson and Wylie. They are:

A 67-year-old Plano man who traveled outside the country. He has no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

A woman in Wylie, 56, who is self-isolating at home and has no underlying health conditions. She is reported to have traveled within the U.S. recently.

A 51-year-old man in McKinney with no underlying health conditions who is currently self-quarantined. His case is not travel related.

A man from McKinney, also 51, who has no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and who is isolated at home.

A Plano man, 48, with no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and under self-quarantine at home.

A 67-year-old Plano woman who recently traveled within the U.S., who is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions.

A 73-year-old man in Dallas who traveled within the U.S., who is self-isolating at home, and has no underlying health conditions.

A 49-year-old Richardson woman who traveled out of the country recently. She is isolating in her home and is reported to have an underlying health condition.

A 20-year-old woman in Frisco with underlying health conditions, isolated at home, and no reported travel.

The total number of cases in North Texas now stands at 152 with a total of three deaths, one in Tarrant County, one in Dallas County and one in Collin County.