Collin County Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Collin County reported Sunday five additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 527.

The county has reported 13 deaths related to COVID-19 and 324 recoveries from the virus.

Of the five new cases, there is one each in Farmersville, McKinney, Richardson, Wylie and an unincorporated part of Collin County.

Collin County Health Care Services said more than 3,700 people in the county have been tested for the new coronavirus, with 3,281 testing negative.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.