Collin County Reports 2nd Coronavirus-Related Death

A 41-year-old woman from Anna is the second person to die from coronavirus in Collin County, officials say.

The woman had underlying health conditions and died at an area hospital, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

"All of us at Collin County are saddened at the report of a second COVID-19 death within our community," Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. "To her family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Collin County reported 227 cases of coronavirus through Thursday. Seventy of those diagnosed have recovered, health officials said.

The county reported the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Texas in early March.

