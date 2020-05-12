Collin County Reports 24 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials in Collin County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 963.

Collin County Health Care Services also reported 18 new recoveries to bring that number 623. Twenty-nine people in Collin County have died after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also Tuesday, officials reassigned a case initially placed in Saint Paul.

Of the 24 new COVID-19 cases and one reassigned, eight are in Plano and seven are in Wylie. There are four new cases each in McKinney and Princeton, and two in Allen.

