Collin County Reports 18 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Collin County reported 18 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 441.

Collin County Health Care Services reported it had tested more than 2,200 people through Saturday afternoon, with just over 1,800 testing negative for COVID-19.

Officials said 226 people have fully recovered from coronavirus, while seven people in the county have died due to the virus.

Plano has the most cases in Collin County with 130.