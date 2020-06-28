Catholic diocese of Dallas

Catholic Diocese of Dallas Adjusts Sunday Services Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Oak Lawn is one of the parishes that decided to open - but with increased safety measures

By Yona Gavino

NBC 5 News

As Texas faces a surge in coronavirus cases, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas is scaling back its reopening plans.

Bishop Edward Burns asked individual priests to decide whether or not to resume Sunday Masses.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Oak Lawn celebrated Sunday Mass inside its gym with two dozen people, spaced 6 feet apart. 

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 225th Death, 393 New Coronavirus Cases

Dallas County 2 hours ago

Jenkins Asks Abbott for Flexibility to Take Action as Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 20K

“It’s wonderful. I’m glad we’re doing it. I’m just praying for everyone’s safety,” said long-time parishioner Karen Tamayo.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In between each service, crews sanitized the area thoroughly and wiped down surfaces to get the gym ready for the next Mass.

“With the surge, we may have to re-think gatherings like this,” said Fr. Milton Ryan of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Ryan said he wouldn’t have held Mass if the parish didn’t have the gym.

“The reason I chose to go ahead is because of this space that we have right now because it’s a lot safer than trying to establish safe zones in the church,” he said.

Safety measures started even before congregants entered. Masked church-goers used elbows and fists to open doors. Inside, pre-registered attendees check-in.

“As a priest, being separated from your family, basically, and not being able to get together in the same room. I live on the internet basically now. While that’s good, it’s something at least, it’s still not the same," Ryan said.

This article tagged under:

Catholic diocese of Dallascoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us