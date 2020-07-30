Carter BloodCare Offers Coronavirus Antibody Testing for Blood Donors

Carter BloodCare is offering coronavirus antibody testing on successful blood donations for a limited time.

Alliance Baptist Church is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at 8400 Park Vista in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

To schedule an appointment time, donors can contact Marissa Cordero at 817-427-4375.

Turnkey Project Services/Lucid is hosting a local blood supply as well with a drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 14301 FAA Boulevard also on the Carter BloodCare bus.

To schedule an appointment, donors can call Melissa Wavasey at 917-933-7031.

According to the blood center, donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a personal account they establish on their website.

Carter BloodCare said donors can learn whether they were likely exposed to the 2019 novel coronavirus on top of cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data.

Through a press release, Carter BloodCare said, "COVID-19 had a swift and profound effect on the community blood supply when sheltering in place took effect."

For information on donor eligibility and appointments, donors can call or text 800-366-2834 or visit the website.

